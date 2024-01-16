Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SDDC’s D2S2 improves future large joint-force deployment operations [Image 1 of 2]

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Rob Wieland 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Maj. Gen. Gavin Lawrence, commanding general, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, provides opening remarks during the command’s Deployment and Distribution Synchronization Symposium at the Force Flow Conference Center on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, January 10, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Rob Wieland)


    SCOTT AFB, IL, US
    This work, SDDC's D2S2 improves future large joint-force deployment operations [Image 2 of 2], by Rob Wieland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LTG Sullivan Speaks at D2S2

    SDDC

