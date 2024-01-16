Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Breach Through Frigid Temperatures to Perfect Urban Operations [Image 8 of 12]

    Soldiers Breach Through Frigid Temperatures to Perfect Urban Operations

    CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    From 1200 on the 17th through 1200 on the 18th of January, Soldiers with Company A, 2-127, 32nd IBCT, utilized the High Risk Entry Facility and grounds at Camp Douglas to train and perfect their urban operations in preparation for JRTC 2024. (32nd IBCT photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 22:02
    Photo ID: 8201200
    VIRIN: 240117-Z-OK054-1010
    Resolution: 4672x3117
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: CAMP DOUGLAS, WI, US
    This work, Soldiers Breach Through Frigid Temperatures to Perfect Urban Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

