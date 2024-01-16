Soldiers Breach Through Frigid Temperatures to Perfect Urban Operations

From 1200 on the 17th through 1200 on the 18th of January, Soldiers with Company A, 2-127, 32nd IBCT, utilized the High Risk Entry Facility and grounds at Camp Douglas to train and perfect their urban operations in preparation for JRTC 2024. (32nd IBCT photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman / released)

