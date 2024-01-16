Human connection: A tool in suicide prevention

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea - Commanders and leaders from across the 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division gathered for an Army Suicide Prevention presentation and forum.



Maj. Gen. William “Hank” Taylor, 2ID/RUCD commanding general, opened by stressing the importance of making everyone in the team feel like they matter and how, as a leader, the tools of understanding the value of life and the relationships where people can realize their self-worth can make the difference.



"The impact of isolation and loneliness are the health and social power of the community," said Lt. Col. Christopher Mercado, United Nations Command Security, Battalion commander who served as keynote speaker for the presentation. "It is possible we will be surrounded by people who love and care about each other but also feel so lonely and isolated as to feel completely alone."



Throughout the brief Mercado reinforced the value of human connection and the need for challenging conversations. He explained that the importance of leaders' investments and their engagement with their Soldiers could be the step that helps determine the obvious signs someone is struggling.



Mercado mentioned that when a leader asks questions, it shows emotional presence, and demonstrates genuine and sincere empathy towards the Soldiers. This one conversation could open the trust necessary for someone to feel comfortable sharing their problems.



"We might not be able to save everyone, but we might be able to save somebody," said Mercado. "Small unit leadership is directly correlated with behavioral health, eliminating barriers to care about the signals that we are going to help people's behaviors and unit cohesion, morale, and effectiveness."



Col. Ryan Kranc, 316th Cavalry Brigade commander based at Fort Moore, Ga., and incoming 2ID/RUCD chief of staff, reinforced the importance of getting to know your people, being more open to listening, and creating a connection to help someone through a difficult time. “Each of you is dealing with some problems right now that you probably need or want to talk about with somebody.”



According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the Active component suicide rates have gradually increased since 2011.



"Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in our society and results in the deaths of nearly 45,000 people per year, both military and civilian," said Mercado. "In the recent suicide download report from VA gov, on average, 18 veterans and active-duty service members die by suicide every day."



These alarming statistics were an influence on the released memo from the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, on Sep. 26, 2023. Directing urgent actions to address suicide in the military community. The program includes strategies that work across the units with a reinforcement of some of the reasons Soldiers commit suicide.



The Army is working on straightening readiness by implementing financial education, prevention care, teaching coping and problem-solving skills, creating protective environments and healthy climates, teaching how to identify and support people at risk, and lessening harm and preventing future risk.



Training and creating a connection between leaders and Soldiers can increase awareness of suicide risk factors. The Army Suicide Prevention Program aims to assist anyone who is struggling to find the help they need.



Learn more about the Army Suicide Prevention Program at

https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/suicide-prevention/

