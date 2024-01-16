Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Human connection: A tool in suicide prevention [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Liseth Espinel 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. commanders and leaders attend a briefing at Freedom Chapel, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan 16, 2024. Service members gathered for an Army Suicide Prevention presentation by Lt. Col. Christopher Mercado. (Photo by Chin Pak)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    ACE
    Suicide Prevention Program

