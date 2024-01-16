Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conquering winter blues: A personal triumph [Image 2 of 2]

    Conquering winter blues: A personal triumph

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Community members gathered for a class at the Military Family & Readiness Center to learn how to cope with seasonal affective disorder at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. The class, “Breathing through the blues”, was created as a safe space for individuals to share their experiences with how the weather or season affects them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Osan
    51st Fighter Wing
    seasonal affective disorder
    mental health awareness
    MFRC

