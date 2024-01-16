Community members gathered for a class at the Military Family & Readiness Center to learn how to cope with seasonal affective disorder at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 11, 2024. The class, “Breathing through the blues”, was created as a safe space for individuals to share their experiences with how the weather or season affects them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
This work, Conquering winter blues: A personal triumph [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Conquering winter blues: A personal triumph
