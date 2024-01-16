U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo, 51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs journeyman, poses for a portrait illustrating seasonal affective disorder at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2024. The Osan Military Family & Readiness Center hosted a class, “Breathing through the blues”, creating a safe space for individuals to share their experiences with how the weather or season affects them. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castilo)
This work, Conquering winter blues: A personal triumph [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo
Conquering winter blues: A personal triumph
