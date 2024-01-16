Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keema Halberd 174 Curry Tasting [Image 5 of 5]

    Keema Halberd 174 Curry Tasting

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 16, 2024) - A plate of Keema Halberd 174 Curry that was served during the Keema Halberd 174 Curry Tasting event onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 20:45
    Photo ID: 8201081
    VIRIN: 240117-N-BB059-1071
    Resolution: 6625x4421
    Size: 17.8 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keema Halberd 174 Curry Tasting [Image 5 of 5], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    club
    curry
    navy
    cfay

