YOKOSUKA, Japan (January 16, 2024) - Attendees from the Keema Halberd 174 Curry Tasting pose for a group photo after finishing their meals. For more than 75 years, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2024 20:45
|Photo ID:
|8201080
|VIRIN:
|240117-N-BB059-1075
|Resolution:
|6923x4620
|Size:
|17.96 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
