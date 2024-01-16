7 ID Sustainment Awards

Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, commanding general of 7th Infantry Division, presents the Army Commendation Medal on Jan. 17 during the All Things Sustainment event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Schmidt used the awards to recognize the outstanding work of sustainment professionals across 7 ID.

