    7 ID Sustainment Awards [Image 6 of 7]

    7 ID Sustainment Awards

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Richard Teal 

    7th Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, commanding general of 7th Infantry Division, presents the Army Commendation Medal on Jan. 17 during the All Things Sustainment event at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Schmidt used the awards to recognize the outstanding work of sustainment professionals across 7 ID.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2024
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8200787
    VIRIN: 240117-A-UX323-1005
    Resolution: 4000x4000
    Size: 14.27 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7 ID Sustainment Awards [Image 7 of 7], by MSG Richard Teal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Master Sgt. Richard Teal
