    1st Inf. Div. Launches Year of Victory [Image 3 of 4]

    1st Inf. Div. Launches Year of Victory

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Spc. Charles Leitner 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division attend the Year of Victory kickoff ceremony on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 11, 2024. The kickoff event marks the beginning of the next chapter in the ongoing effort to recount the history of the division, recognize its victorious past and honor former and current Soldiers as it continues to develop future leaders and achieve success throughout its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

