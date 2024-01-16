1st Inf. Div. Launches Year of Victory

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III, commander of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley, speaks during the Year of Victory kickoff ceremony on Fort Riley, Kansas, Jan. 11, 2024. The kickoff event marks the beginning of the next chapter in the ongoing effort to recount the history of the division, recognize its victorious past and honor former and current Soldiers as it continues to develop future leaders and achieve success throughout its ranks. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Charles Leitner)

