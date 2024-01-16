Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Robins, helicopters: A duo in national defense, rescue operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Team Robins, helicopters: A duo in national defense, rescue operations

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Valdosta, Georgia – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Helicopter System Program Office equipment specialists test fit snow skis on a HH-60W at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 6, 2022. Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is home to the AFLCMC Helicopter SPO, which is responsible for support, sustainment, and modification of the entire fleet of the United States Air Force’s helicopters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Russell Pry)

    Robins AFB
    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Fort Novosel.

