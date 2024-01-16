Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Robins, helicopters: A duo in national defense, rescue operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Team Robins, helicopters: A duo in national defense, rescue operations

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Kisha Johnson 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Dale County, Alabama – Team Robins’ Chad Langston, Materiel Leader of the Rotary Wing Branch, observes TH-1H helicopter pilot Capt. Daniel America to understand how crews utilize aircraft systems and how they can be improved during a flight above Fort Novosel, Alabama, May 31, 2023. Training of all United States Air Force and ally helicopter pilots and air crew takes place at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Novosel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Esther Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 01.17.2024 13:22
    Photo ID: 8200324
    VIRIN: 240117-F-F3494-1001
    Resolution: 268x335
    Size: 51.93 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Robins, helicopters: A duo in national defense, rescue operations [Image 2 of 2], by Kisha Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Robins, helicopters: A duo in national defense, rescue operations
    Team Robins, helicopters: A duo in national defense, rescue operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Team Robins, helicopters: A duo in national defense, rescue operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Fort Novosel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT