    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii Community Engagement [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii Community Engagement

    PEARL CITY, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke J McCall 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    PEARL CITY, Hawaii – A community liaison officer from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, left, shares information about the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring program with a Sailor during at the Pearl City Peninsula Navy Exchange minimart in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. The Navy hosts the monthly booth at various locations to keep the public informed about the program, and how to read drinking water results on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Safe Waters website. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024
    Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US
