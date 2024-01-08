PEARL CITY, Hawaii – A community liaison officer from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, right, shares information about the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring program with a Hawaii resident at the Pearl City Peninsula Navy Exchange minimart in Pearl City, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2024. The Navy hosts the monthly booth at various locations to keep the public informed about the program, and how to read drinking water results on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Safe Waters website. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 21:16 Photo ID: 8199566 VIRIN: 240111-N-JY604-1118 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 5.76 MB Location: PEARL CITY, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii Community Engagement [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.