    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Daniel Taylor 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2024) CDR Benjamin Chi, an orthopedic surgeon from United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka prepares mochi during a mochitsuki (mochi pounding) cultural exchange event hosted by Japanese Fellows. Mochi, a popular Japanese snack, is made by pounding steamed short-grain Japanese sticky rice, called mochigome, with a wooden mallet during a ceremony called mochitsuki. The Fellowship Program at USNH Yokosuka is a year-long Japanese National Physician Graduate Medical Education Program that has actively trained Japanese physicians in a one-year rotating fellowship since 1952. Throughout the year, the Fellows learn outpatient and inpatient medicine and assist as medical liaisons between USNH Yokosuka and local Japanese hospitals. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 19:32
    VIRIN: 240112-N-WC492-1113
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Hometown: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNH Yokosuka Pounds Mochi [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

