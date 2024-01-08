USNH Yokosuka Pounds Mochi

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 12, 2024) United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka Command Master Chief Geoffrey Busscher takes part in a Japanese Fellows coordinated mochitsuki (mochi pounding) cultural exchange event at United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka. Mochi, a popular Japanese snack, is made by pounding steamed short-grain Japanese sticky rice, called mochigome, with a wooden mallet during a ceremony called mochitsuki. The Fellowship Program at USNH Yokosuka is a year-long Japanese National Physician Graduate Medical Education Program that has actively trained Japanese physicians in a one-year rotating fellowship since 1952. Throughout the year, the Fellows learn outpatient and inpatient medicine and assist as medical liaisons between USNH Yokosuka and local Japanese hospitals. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs)

