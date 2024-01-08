Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force visits USSPACECOM [Image 2 of 2]

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force visits USSPACECOM

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner 

    United States Space Command

    240104-N-TP834-1022
    U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader, talks with Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, during a visit to USSPACECOM headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 4, 2024. During his visit Bentivegna received several briefs pertaining to the USSPACECOM mission and met with key USSPACECOM leaders. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner Jr.)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 17:31
    Photo ID: 8199282
    VIRIN: 240104-N-TP834-1022
    Resolution: 1624x2000
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Visits USSPACECOM
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force visits USSPACECOM

    U.S. Space Command
    USSPACECOM
    Space Force

