Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Visits USSPACECOM

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, U.S. Space Command senior enlisted leader, poses for a photograph with Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna, during a visit to USSPACECOM headquarters at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Jan. 4, 2024. During his visit Bentivegna received several briefs pertaining to the USSPACECOM mission and met with key USSPACECOM leaders. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Philip Wagner Jr.)

