Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement [Image 2 of 3]

    BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    C Company, Cajun Dust Off, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment conducted a medical evacuation demonstration and UH60 Blackhawk helicopter static display during the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine key leader engagement on Jan. 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 17:23
    Photo ID: 8199206
    VIRIN: 240109-A-GR633-1002
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement [Image 3 of 3], by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement
    BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement
    BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

    TAGS

    JRTC
    EFMP
    ARMY MEDICINE
    DHA
    BJACH
    FORT JOHNSON

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT