BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement

C Company, Cajun Dust Off, 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment conducted a medical evacuation demonstration and UH60 Blackhawk helicopter static display during the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine key leader engagement on Jan. 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

