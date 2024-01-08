BJACH hosts Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine Key Leader Engagement

Sgt. Victoria Sanchez, a combat medic and the noncommissioned officer in charge of the Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital OB/GYN clinic, provides life saving measures to a casualty (Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Waltz) during a tactical combat casualty care demonstration at the start of the hospital's Exceptional Family Member and Army Medicine key leader engagement on Jan. 9 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

