    Offutt Dining Facility undergoes upgrade [Image 2 of 2]

    Offutt Dining Facility undergoes upgrade

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Photo by Chad Watkins 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Artist rendering of the Food 2.0 renovations to the Ronald L. King Dining Facility. The DFAC is scheduled to close Feb. 1, 2024 and reopen approximately one year later. (Courtesy graphic)

