Offutt will close the Ronald L. King Dining Facility for one year starting Feb. 1, 2024, for renovations as part of the Air Force Services Center Healthy Food Initiative, Food 2.0.

The Air Force will provide Basic Allowance for Subsistence type II to enlisted Airmen at Offutt living in the dorms. The monthly payment will continue while the DFAC is under construction and the government cannot otherwise make meals available.

The DFAC renovation is part of the AFSVC’s Healthy food initiative, which strives to give airmen improved healthier food options.

“Our Airmen and Total Force partners are our focus when it comes to providing healthy meal options,” said Capt. Brian Boarman, 55th Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Flight commander. “With the Food 2.0 renovation, we will be able to do just that for Team Offutt.”

Offutt is one of more than 70 installations converting their DFACs to the new program, which will allow airmen and anyone with base access to dine at the facility.

“The customer experience is going to be definitely increased,” said Master Sgt. Derrick Raley, 55th FSS DFAC food service superintendent.

Additionally, the dining facility will see expanded operating hours, being open over 90 hours per week instead of closing between traditional mealtimes as the current dining facility does.

“Because of the mission we do here at Offutt, not everyone can make it to the DFAC when most people would have their traditional mealtimes,” said Tech. Sgt. Terrance Covington, 55th FSS. “So, making it more convenient for those who don’t have a traditional work schedule is going to be a real game changer.”

The 55th FSS plan on reopening the King DFAC Feb. 2, 2025.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 16:08 Story ID: 461907 Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Offutt Dining Facility undergoes upgrade, by Chad Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.