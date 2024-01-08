Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC members receive Army Acquisition Excellence awards [Image 2 of 2]

    ACC members receive Army Acquisition Excellence awards

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Lynda Armer (center) stands with Army Contracting Command-Rock Island winners during the Army Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Award Ceremony in the Pentagon Auditorium Jan. 9 at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Michelle Talbot of ACC-Rock Island who was named the Contracting Professional of the Year; Thomas McKendry of ACC-Rock Island who received the Barbara C. Heard Deployed Contracting Civilian Award; and Stephanie Wilson from ACC-Rock Island who was named the Outstanding Grants or Agreements Professional of the Year. Armer is the executive director of ACC-Rock Island. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    This work, ACC members receive Army Acquisition Excellence awards [Image 2 of 2], by Ben Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Contracting

    #armycontracting

