Lynda Armer (center) stands with Army Contracting Command-Rock Island winners during the Army Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Award Ceremony in the Pentagon Auditorium Jan. 9 at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Michelle Talbot of ACC-Rock Island who was named the Contracting Professional of the Year; Thomas McKendry of ACC-Rock Island who received the Barbara C. Heard Deployed Contracting Civilian Award; and Stephanie Wilson from ACC-Rock Island who was named the Outstanding Grants or Agreements Professional of the Year. Armer is the executive director of ACC-Rock Island. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
ACC members receive Army Acquisition Excellence awards
