    ACC members receive Army Acquisition Excellence awards [Image 1 of 2]

    ACC members receive Army Acquisition Excellence awards

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Ben Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Douglas Bush, left, presents the Army Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Award Lifetime Achievement Award in Contracting to the Bryan Samson family flanked by Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler and Command Sgt. Maj. Julie Saorrono ceremony is hosted in the Pentagon Auditorium Jan. 9 at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Bush is the host of the ceremony and the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology. Beeler is the commanding general of Army Contracting Command, and Saorrono is the ACC command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

