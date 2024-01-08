Jamie Miller, CEO and regional dean of Northeastern University Arlington, toured the groundbreaking laser technology with Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Technical Director Dale Sisson Jr. SES, P.E., at NSWCDD’s Laser Lethality Lab, Jan. 4.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 15:41
|Photo ID:
|8199125
|VIRIN:
|240104-N-XQ503-1002
|Resolution:
|4886x3966
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
