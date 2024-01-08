Jamie Miller, CEO and regional dean of Northeastern University Arlington, toured the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) and participated in a demo at the Battle Management Systems AR/VR space, Jan. 4.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 15:41
|Photo ID:
|8199126
|VIRIN:
|240104-N-XQ503-1003
|Resolution:
|5034x4160
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
