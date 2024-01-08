A digitally-rendered patch for the 434th Operations Support Squadron. The 434th Combat Crew Communications unit, which falls under 434th OSS, was recently recognized by Air Force Reserve Command as the Outstanding Combat Crew Communications Team of the Year for 2022 (U.S. Air Force graphic).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 12:41 Photo ID: 8198924 VIRIN: 240116-F-NQ307-1001 Resolution: 571x635 Size: 41.86 KB Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.