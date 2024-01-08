Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom [Image 2 of 2]

    Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A digitally-rendered patch for the 434th Operations Support Squadron. The 434th Combat Crew Communications unit, which falls under 434th OSS, was recently recognized by Air Force Reserve Command as the Outstanding Combat Crew Communications Team of the Year for 2022 (U.S. Air Force graphic).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 12:41
    Photo ID: 8198924
    VIRIN: 240116-F-NQ307-1001
    Resolution: 571x635
    Size: 41.86 KB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom
    Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    434th Operations Support Squadron
    434th OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT