Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom

A digitally-rendered patch for the 434th Operations Support Squadron. The 434th Combat Crew Communications unit, which falls under 434th OSS, was recently recognized by Air Force Reserve Command as the Outstanding Combat Crew Communications Team of the Year for 2022 (U.S. Air Force graphic).
|01.16.2024
|01.16.2024 12:41
|8198924
|240116-F-NQ307-1001
|571x635
|41.86 KB
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|0
|0
