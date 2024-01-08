Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom [Image 1 of 2]

    Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. William Ellison, 434th Combat Crew Communications Training Senior Non-commissioned Officer, reviews a binder of standard operating procedures at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind. on December 2, 2023. Ellison was recently named by Air Force Reserve Command as the 2022 Combat Crew Communications Outstanding Senior Non-commissioned Officer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachel Barton)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 12:41
    VIRIN: 231202-F-NQ307-1008
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    This work, Best Combat Crew Communications Team in Air Force Reserve at Grissom [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Rachel Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Crew Communications
    Combat Crew Comm
    434th OSS
    434th Operation Support Squadron

