HVAC: Bringing the Heat

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Nutt, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Heat Shop technician, replaces a pump on a water heater at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. Nutt and the rest of his 15 team members are responsible for maintaining 3,000 pieces of heating equipment on Ramstein valued at 145,000,000 which helps members on base perform their missions no matter the temperature. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

