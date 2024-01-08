Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HVAC: Bringing the Heat [Image 5 of 5]

    HVAC: Bringing the Heat

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Nutt, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Heat Shop technician, replaces a pump on a water heater at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. Nutt and the rest of his 15 team members are responsible for maintaining 3,000 pieces of heating equipment on Ramstein valued at 145,000,000 which helps members on base perform their missions no matter the temperature. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 10:27
    Photo ID: 8198794
    VIRIN: 240109-F-JM042-1062
    Resolution: 4898x3468
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HVAC: Bringing the Heat [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HVAC: Bringing the Heat
    HVAC: Bringing the Heat
    HVAC: Bringing the Heat
    HVAC: Bringing the Heat
    HVAC: Bringing the Heat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HVAC: Bringing the Heat

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CE
    HVAC
    786th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Be Legendary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT