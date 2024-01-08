HVAC: Bringing the Heat

Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Nutt, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Heat Shop...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Thomas Karol | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Nutt, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Heat Shop technician, replaces a pump on a water heater at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024. Nutt and the rest of his 15 team members are responsible for maintaining 3,000 pieces of heating equipment on Ramstein valued at 145,000,000 which helps members on base perform their missions no matter the temperature. (U.S. Air force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol) see less | View Image Page

During this time of year, Airmen and their families stationed at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, are no strangers to the cold. It may be a little known fact that only 16 people are responsible for ensuring heat is distributed to thousands of pieces of equipment for the base populous. The team who handles the heat is the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron Heat Shop.



The 86th CE Heat Shop is responsible for all heating equipment on Ramstein AB and ensuring the mission doesn’t stop from many of the organizations essential for the base to function.



“We are responsible for 3,000 pieces of equipment valued at $145,000,000 across the base,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Pakusch, 786th CES Heat Shop flight chief. “We have to ensure the base has enough heat to function. It is a need for not just comfortable living, but sometimes survival.”



The 786th CES Heat Shop provides warmth across Ramstein AB and its many organizations. Some need it more than others as their mission is critical and relies heavily on consistent regulated temperatures for their equipment to function.



“Our communication and intelligence organizations have a lot of technology that needs to be a specific temperature to function correctly.” Pakusch said. “If their equipment was to shut down, the mission on base would be severely impacted.”



In addition to protecting mission critical equipment, the 786th CES Heat Shop also supports the base populace.



Pakusch said that places such as the Child Development Centers are critical to mission success. Iif the heat turns off at the CDCs then their parents and guardians have to pick their children, which could degrade mission effectiveness due to pulling members away from their assigned units.



While supporting wing readiness, the 786th CES Heat Shop also provides the opportunity gain experience and education for jobs in the private sector. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning is a job that is always in high demand in the civilian sector.



“This job translates very well on the outside,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Nutt, 786th CES HVAC technician. “I am always learning something and there is always something new to do. The military is not forever so it is good to know I have experience in this so I can have a job when I get out.”



Many people love their jobs. Airmen are no different. From locations and work some Airmen find enjoyment in what they do.



“I love this job because of the work and team cohesion.” Pakusch said. “We are a close-knit group and they are true professionals. These men and women are good at what they do and I am proud to serve with them every day.”



The 786th CES is the one-stop-shop for all Ramstein AB’s HVAC needs. If you need assistance, call the 786th CES customer service line at DSN: 489-6623 or commercial +496315366623.