    USS Mobile (LCS 26) In-Port Refueling [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) In-Port Refueling

    SINGAPORE

    12.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (Dec. 22, 2023) – Engineman 2nd Class Erick Vuckson, from Salem, Ind., tightens the bolts on a fuel pipe aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) during an in-port refueling. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 08:30
    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) In-Port Refueling [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

