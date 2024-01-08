SINGAPORE (Dec. 22, 2023) – Engineman 2nd Class Erick Vuckson, from Salem, Ind., tightens the bolts on a fuel pipe aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) during an in-port refueling. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance the interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriela Isaza)
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2024 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8198724
|VIRIN:
|231222-N-SW214-1057
|Resolution:
|1095x1401
|Size:
|247.37 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) In-Port Refueling [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Gabriela Isaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
