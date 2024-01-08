Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1 [Image 2 of 5]

    Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Marita Schwab 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240103-A-US124-1044 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 3, 2024) Lt. Luis Echeverria,
    commander of Task Group 59.1, delivers remarks during a commissioning ceremony for Task Group 59.1 in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 3. The new task group focuses on the operational deployment of unmanned systems teamed with manned operators to bolster maritime security across the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marita Schwab)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 07:03
    Photo ID: 8198690
    VIRIN: 240103-A-US124-1044
    Resolution: 6039x4026
    Size: 998.17 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marita Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1
    Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1
    Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1
    Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1
    Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    commissioning ceremony
    Task Force 59
    Task Group 59.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT