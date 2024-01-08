240103-A-US124-1044 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 3, 2024) Lt. Luis Echeverria,

commander of Task Group 59.1, delivers remarks during a commissioning ceremony for Task Group 59.1 in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 3. The new task group focuses on the operational deployment of unmanned systems teamed with manned operators to bolster maritime security across the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marita Schwab)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2024 07:03 Photo ID: 8198690 VIRIN: 240103-A-US124-1044 Resolution: 6039x4026 Size: 998.17 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Marita Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.