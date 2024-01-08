240103-A-US124-1018 MANAMA, Bahrain (Jan. 3, 2024) Capt. Colin Corridan, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command’s Task Force 59, delivers remarks during a commissioning ceremony for Task Group 59.1 in Manama, Bahrain, Jan. 3. The new task group focuses on the operational deployment of unmanned systems teamed with manned operators to bolster maritime security across the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marita Schwab)
Task Force 59 Launches New Unmanned Task Group 59.1
