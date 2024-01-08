Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Data, Information Management headlines second annual Communicators’ Summit [Image 1 of 2]

    Data, Information Management headlines second annual Communicators’ Summit

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion hosted its second annual Central Germany Communicators Summit January 11, 2024, at Clay Kaserne, USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. The summit provided communicators and support elements with opportunities to discuss Data Science’s role in enterprise-level initiatives, future technologies, and improving information flow amongst the Signal community.

