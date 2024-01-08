Data, information management headlines second annual Communicators’ Summit

WIESBADEN, Germany — The 2d Theater Brigade’s 102d Strategic Signal Battalions held its second annual Central Germany Communicators’ Summit, January 11, 2024, in Wiesbaden, Germany, to provide communicators and support elements with opportunities to discuss Data Science’s role in enterprise-level initiatives, future technologies, and improving information flow amongst the Signal community.



“The goal of the summit is to enable communicators across Central Germany to come together and collaborate as a cohesive team of trusted professionals, committed and proud to deliver first-class, ‘always-on’ communication services to our United States Army Europe and Africa customers and our partners,” said Lynise K. Wright, Director, Regional Network Enterprise Center, 102d Strategic Signal Battalion.



Attendees were able to share information about enterprise-level projects, discuss the current threat environment and vulnerabilities affecting the network, and discuss issues and concerns across their respective areas of operations during the summit.



“The purpose of the summit is to continue the development of a comprehensive Central Region Information Management meeting to keep signal and information technology partners informed of enterprise-level initiatives,” Wright said. “The summit also permits us to discuss the ways to improve customer service and the customer experience.”



Guest speakers from the brigade’s Data Engineering team how the brigade uses data management tools to help information managers and communicators uncover hidden patterns, and how these aid in predicting future behaviors. Predicting future behaviors allows communicators to tailor services to use technology efficiently and improve the customer experience.



“The full brief was over the Network Enterprise Center Scorecard and how we gather information to make better data-driven decisions,” said Nathan Slack, Chief Data Officer, 2d Theater Signal Bde. “Additionally, we are pushing ourselves to have greater transparency for our leaders and mission partners. It’s a significant change in culture and how we do business, but it helps us level set and ensure that everyone understands the real situation.”



Networking with other IMOs is why U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alberto Rueda attended the summit. Rueda is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the 102d SSB’s Operations Division.



“I’m here to learn more about the various projects my battalion is championing,” he said. “This summit is a great opportunity to learn from my leaders and get more familiar with different initiatives and processes.”



Bringing together communicators from across Europe is essential to the success of the brigade’s mission of delivering integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa.



“These events ensure that we all understand one another,” Slack said. “I was honored to be asked to provide an overview reflecting 102d SSB’s area of responsibility. It showed me just how important data is to the battalion and how they have begun adopting data into their everyday business.”

