    240115-N-FB203-1037 [Image 5 of 7]

    240115-N-FB203-1037

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    240115-N-FB203-1037 MANAMA, Bahrain (January 15, 2024) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Executive Officer Jimmy Harmon speaks at a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.16.2024 02:07
    Photo ID: 8198602
    VIRIN: 240115-N-FB203-1037
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 750.74 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
