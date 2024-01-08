240115-N-FB203-1062 MANAMA, Bahrain (January 15, 2024) Captain Marcus Jones, Director of Logistics for Defense Logistics Agency Bahrain, speaks as keynote speaker at the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Gallagher/Released)

