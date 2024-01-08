Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV visits USS Gerlad R. Ford (CVN 78)

    SECNAV visits USS Gerlad R. Ford (CVN 78)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    240115-N-CO784-2713 Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro addresses the crew of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the hangar bay during a visit to mark the completion of the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 15, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    U.S. Navy
    Deployment
    Carrier Strike Group 12
    CSG 12

