SECNAV visits USS Gerlad R. Ford (CVN 78)

240115-N-CO784-2713 Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro addresses the crew of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) in the hangar bay during a visit to mark the completion of the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 15, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

