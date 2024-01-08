SECNAV visits USS Gerlad R. Ford (CVN 78)

240113-N-SK336-1036 Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro greets Sage, a four-year-old female Labrador Retriever, deployed aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) through Mutts with a Mission in the commanding officer’s in port cabin during a visit to mark the completion of the ship’s eight-month maiden deployment, Jan. 15, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is deployed in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

