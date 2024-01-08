Maj. Gustavo Ferreira and Maj. Jamie Critelli (a captain at the time of the photo) of the 353 Civil Affairs Command have partnered to published nine scholarly papers on topics related to the effects of agriculture on world affairs, including Chinese expeditionary ambitions, COVID and resiliency of contested territories that may be subject to blockade. The two civil affairs officers are united by service in the 353 CACOM as well as owning their own small farms. Assignment to the Army’s civil affairs branch allows them to capitalize on their passion for agricultural studies while serving the country.



Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.15.2024 Civil Affairs Serves as the 'Sweet Spot' Between Army and Academia [Image 2 of 2], by LTC Brett Walker