    Civil Affairs Serves as the 'Sweet Spot' Between Army and Academia [Image 1 of 2]

    Civil Affairs Serves as the 'Sweet Spot' Between Army and Academia

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Brett Walker 

    353d Civil Affairs Command

    Maj. Gustavo Ferreira (a captain in the photo, but recently promoted) was born in Portugal. He tried to enroll in the Portuguese military academy, but his letter of recommendation arrived a week late, so he was denied admission. So, instead, Ferriera moved to the United States where he joined the American Army, obtained a PhD from Louisiana State University and worked on the faculty of Virginia Tech. “I felt serving in the Army was a showing of gratitude due to the United States . . . I wanted to give back to the United States by serving in the Army and the Reserve,” said Ferreira.

    
    

