44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony

New Jersey Army National Guard Adjutant General, Gen. Lisa J. Hou, speaks with the troops of the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during their farewell ceremony at the Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey, Jan. 14, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers will deploy in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – ISIS – in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks. It is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

