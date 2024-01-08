Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony [Image 16 of 24]

    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, sit in formation during the 44th IBCT’s farewell ceremony at the Cure Insurance Arena, Trenton, New Jersey, Jan. 14, 2024. More than 1,500 NJARNG Soldiers will deploy in support of U.S. Central Command’s Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partnered forces until they can independently defeat Islamic State of Iraq and Syria – ISIS – in designated areas of Iraq and Syria, in order to set conditions for long-term security cooperation frameworks. It is the largest deployment of New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers since 2008.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8198447
    VIRIN: 240114-A-IY093-5094
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.41 MB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony [Image 24 of 24], by SSG Benjamin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony
    44th IBCT Farewell Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    ARNG
    NJARNG
    NJNG
    44th IBCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT