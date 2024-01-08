Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Apache Helicopters Refuel at Oxford, MS [Image 4 of 4]

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade Apache Helicopters Refuel at Oxford, MS

    OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2024

    Photo by Capt. Hayley Haka 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    AH-64E Apache helicopters are refueled at Oxford, MS during a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (LLAASLT) into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA. This exercise is intended to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are four forward arming and refueling points (FARPs): Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 13:56
    Photo ID: 8198260
    VIRIN: 240113-A-FD045-3128
    Resolution: 4631x3087
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: OXFORD, MS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

