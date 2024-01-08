AH-64E Apache helicopters are refueled at Oxford, MS during a Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (LLAASLT) into the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Johnson, LA. This exercise is intended to test and strengthen the unit's readiness. Close to 80 U.S. Army helicopters from Fort Campbell, KY will stop at several locations throughout the flight path to refuel and resupply before they assault onto the training objectives at Fort Johnson, LA. There are four forward arming and refueling points (FARPs): Millington, TN, Oxford, MS, Monroe, LA, and Alexandria, LA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2024 Date Posted: 01.15.2024 13:56 Photo ID: 8198259 VIRIN: 240113-A-FD045-5433 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 8.4 MB Location: OXFORD, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade Apache Helicopters Refuel at Oxford, MS [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Hayley Haka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.