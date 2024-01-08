Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inspiring Leadership: NCO and Soldier of the Quarter [Image 7 of 7]

    Inspiring Leadership: NCO and Soldier of the Quarter

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.23.2023

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black 

    2-15 Field Artillery Battalion

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mitchell Soerens, a section crew chief assigned to B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, completes the push-ups event as part of the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Quarter competition at Al Asad Air Base on Dec. 23, 2023. Competitors were tested on their skills and knowledge on 9-line medical evacuation request, push-ups, M249 machine gun, and a formal board. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.15.2024 09:26
    Photo ID: 8198207
    VIRIN: 231223-F-XQ901-2570
    Resolution: 3247x2959
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inspiring Leadership: NCO and Soldier of the Quarter [Image 7 of 7], by 2nd Lt. Daphney Black, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division
    Field Artillery
    Iraq
    Army Leadership
    Climb to Glory
    TF Redleg

