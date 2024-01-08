Inspiring Leadership: NCO and Soldier of the Quarter

Photo By 2nd Lt. Daphney Black | U.S. Army Sgt. Mitchell Soerens, a section crew chief assigned to B Battery, 2nd...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Daphney Black | U.S. Army Sgt. Mitchell Soerens, a section crew chief assigned to B Battery, 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, completes the push-ups event as part of the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Quarter competition at Al Asad Air Base on Dec. 23, 2023. Competitors were tested on their skills and knowledge on 9-line medical evacuation request, push-ups, M249 machine gun, and a formal board. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daphney Black) see less | View Image Page

AL ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq — It began as early as Aug. 2023. Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 15th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, also known as "Task Force Redleg", initiated a tradition of showcasing their achievements by engaging in friendly competition during Soldier of the Month boards at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.



Fast forward to Dec. 23, 2023, six soldiers vied for the coveted titles of Soldier and Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter in a highly anticipated event. These participants, winners of the Soldier and NCO of the month from the past three boards, underwent months of preparation. However, a new challenge awaited them as they were tasked with additional assignments not previously included in the Soldier of the Month boards.



“The 2-15 FA Soldier and NCO of the Quarter board evaluates competitors across a broad spectrum of knowledge and abilities,” said Command Sgt. Maj. John Folger, the president of the board. He then added, “The monthly board is historically a board that occurs face to face between the competitors and a panel of senior NCOs, normally the CSM and three to five 1SGs. The quarterly board adds common Soldier and physical fitness tasks much like a Best Warrior Competition, but on a smaller scale. The intent of this board is to prepare Soldiers and NCOs for continued competition at higher echelons as well as for boards such as The Sergeant Audie Murphy Board or Sergeant Morales Board.”



The competition spanned two days and included a series of hands-on events to include hand-release push-ups, M249 operator maintenance, and a 9-line medical evacuation request. The Soldier or NCO who execute these tasks with the most precision and the fastest time emerged as winners for those events. A board procedure culminates the competition with each candidate answering questions from each board member covering an array of topics.



Sgt. Cameron Dallago, a Joint Fire Support Specialist (FIST) serving under 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment “Polar Bears”, who had previously won NCO of the Month in November is now the winner for the NCO of the Quarter. Dallago hails from Grass Valley, California, and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2019, immediately after completing high school.



Folger remarked, “Sgt. Dallago was near perfect on the question-and-answer portion. He won two of the three hands-on events. For these reasons, he was the clear winner.”



Despite feeling a sense of hesitation and pressure to represent his section at the NCO of the Quarter Board, Dallago was determined not to disappoint his fellow Soldiers. He shared, “I felt reluctant to represent my section and perform to the best of my ability. At the same time, I was also anxious, knowing all of the preparation and studying I had done for the past few weeks would be put to the test.”



Dallago’s hard work paid off as he clinched victory at the board, emphasizing the inspiration Soldiers can draw from his dedication.



“Winning the board has been a source of pride and motivation, especially winning under the 4-31 FIST,” said Dallago. “I wanted to win the board to validate the hard work I have put into preparing for it and show [my subordinates] they can achieve great things as long as they apply themselves and put the work in,” he added.



Offering advice to future competitors, Dallago emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and leveraging support from both peers and mentors. “I could not have won the board without the support I received, not just from my direct leadership but from all the leaders around me.”



Spc. Brendon Barnes, a Fire Control Specialist with A Battery “Assassins” echoed a similar sentiment, highlighting the support he received during his board preparation. The consensus is that it takes more than just studying to perform exceptionally at a board, it requires the support of leaders and teams.



“I had a lot of support from my unit in preparation for the board,” said Barnes. “It took countless mock boards put on by my sergeant of the guard, Staff Sgt. (Gunny) Chaz Millett and my team leader Staff Sgt. David Hostetler. The Quick Reaction Force (QRF) let me get my hands on an M249, and Staff Sgt. (Smoke) Seth Sprouse, and Staff Sgt. Thomas Wray put together a practice 9-line medical evacuation request to make sure I was ready.”



Barnes set himself apart from the other participants and secured the title of Soldier of the Quarter.



“The Soldier category was much closer with Spc. Barnes winning only one of the three hands-on events, but he was far superior in the question-and-answer portion which enabled him to edge out his opponents,” said Folger.



When asked why he wanted to win, Barnes replied, “I wanted to win because I wanted to represent my Platoon/Battery and get my name out there to the command sergeant major for when it comes my time to go to the promotion board.”



The other four competitors were Staff Sgt. Alan Buhl, who claimed the title of NCO of the Month in September, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Soerens, the August NCO of the Month winner, Sgt. Deegan, who secured the August Soldier of the Month title, and Spc. Hernandez, the Soldier of the Month for September.



Winners of the competition each received an Army Achievement Medal and recognition from their peers and leaders.



“The reason I have made it a priority to hold these more advanced boards is because I believe that winning matters and that healthy competition leads Soldiers to strive to be the best,” said Folger. “Recognizing these Soldiers gives others throughout the formation an incentive to also work hard. I have seen a great increase in the number of Soldiers and NCOs who want to attend the board and the event is already becoming more competitive. I think that is both because of the recognition that they receive for winning and the culture of competition that we value as [Artillerymen]. I look forward to the impact that our Soldiers and NCOs have on future formations because of the values we instill in the Allons Battalion,” he added.



With three quarters remaining this fiscal year, six more Soldiers and NCOs have the opportunity to stand out among Soldiers in the battalion.